Longtime Ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor dies at age 56

Mark Zimmerman
Mark Zimmerman(Spencer School District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Longtime agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor at Spencer High School has died following a battle with cancer.

According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, Mark Zimmerman had worked at the district for 33 years. Zimmerman was recently inducted into the Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame.

Mark served as an officer for the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators and as a board member for the Wisconsin Valley Fair Junior Fair Board for over 20 years.

Zimmerman was 56 years old.

