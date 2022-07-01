News and First Alert Weather App
Iola native Connor Kurki happy to pitch close to home

Kurki is playing his summer 45 minutes from his hometown of Iola in Wisconsin Rapids
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Iola native Connor Kurki is pitching for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters this summer, which is a lot closer than what he is used to.

Kurki plays college baseball at Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Most of his friends and family haven’t been able to see him pitch in-person since high school, when he played for Iola Scandinavia.

Now, he’s getting more reps a short 45 minute drive away from home.

“It’s nice to be able to play close to home. For some of my family to watch me in-person and play. It’s pretty cool. It’s been a while since they’ve been able to really watch me play in-person. Being here is nice, but it’s just nice for them to be able to come watch me play,” Kurki said.

Kurki has appeared in seven games this season, recording a 2.57 ERA.

