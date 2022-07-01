Grilling with Sunrise: Grilled peaches and Italian marinated boneless pork ribs on a stick

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, we featured a creative twist of pork ribs along with a tasty recipe from the grill. Gary Stockwell, of Lamb’s Fresh Market, returned to Sunrise 7 Friday to share a recipe sure to wow guests at your 4th of July celebration.

Grilled Peaches

Ingredients: Five ripe but firm peaches

4 tablespoons melted butter

4 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions: Cut peaches in half and remove the pit with a spoon. If it is stuck in there, carefully use a pairing knife to cut around the edges of the pit. Preheat your grill on one side to a medium temperature (about 350 degrees). Melt your butter and stir in the brown sugar. Brush this mixture onto your peaches and grill cut side down on indirect heat for about 3 minutes. Flip your peaches, grilling cut side up for an additional three to five minutes making sure the peaches are now cooked and soft. You can brush on your glaze one more time here. Serve with a scoop of ice cream.

Italian Marinated Boneless Pork Ribs on a Stick

Ingredients: 2 lbs. Boneless Pork Country Style Ribs

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions: Place olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, water, Italian seasoning garlic, and salt into a large bowl and whisk together. Pour mixture into a gallon zip lock bag or plastic container. Add Boneless Pork ribs to the container and refrigerate for 2 hours, up to overnight. Preheat your gill to 350 degrees, and grill until internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees, turning regularly. Stick caramel apple sticks in the ribs and serve for a delicious, utensil-free treat!

