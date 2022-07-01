News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Not a picture perfect holiday weekend

Sunshine will be more common on Saturday & Sunday but a risk of wet weather returns Monday for the 4th.
A fair amount of sun for Friday afternoon. Dry Saturday and Sunday. Risk of showers and storms heading into the 4th on Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday afternoon and early evening are big travel times across North Central Wisconsin. The weather will cooperate with dry and comfortable conditions. Temps will be in the 70s prior to sunset, then drop back into the 60s during the evening on Friday. Traffic conditions will vary, so be sure to stay updated with your favorite GPS mapping app.

Good weather-wise, although there is likely to be some traffic.
Mainly clear and tranquil.
Starlit sky for Friday night into early Saturday morning with lows by daybreak in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Saturday. Afternoon readings peaking in the mid to upper 70s.

Nice weather to be at the pool on Saturday.
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm in the southern and western parts of the region. Highs in the low 80s.

A slight chance of showers or a passing storms Sunday PM.
The better odds of wet weather are Sunday night into the morning on July 4th. A band of showers and storms could be moving across the region. At this juncture, it doesn’t appear any storms would be severe in nature, but downpours, brief gusty winds, and lightning could be the main issues. Monday the 4th of July has a decent amount of clouds and it will be a bit humid. Additional chances of scattered showers or a storm for the afternoon and into the evening on Monday. This might have some minor impacts on fireworks displays, but not enough risks of storms that those would be canceled. No less, stay updated with the latest weather conditions on the First Alert Weather App. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to near 80.

Showers & storms are possible during the morning to midday on July 4th.
Some showers could be around fireworks time on the 4th in the evening.
Tuesday is partly sunny and humid with late afternoon or evening showers and storms possible. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Intervals of sunshine and some clouds Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. It is expected to be dry Thursday and next Friday, July 8th. Summer warmth with highs in the mid 80s.

Getting humid for Monday into the week ahead.
The UV Index will be high to very high Saturday and Sunday, while medium on Monday.
Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

