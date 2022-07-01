News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day: Pleasant weather returns on Friday

Less muggy and sunshine on Friday.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front, which is the driving force for the storms will shift out of the region overnight into early Friday morning. This will yield to some nicer weather with less humid conditions on Friday and a mostly dry holiday weekend. The exceptions will be a chance of scattered storms Saturday night and on the 4th of July Monday into Monday evening.

Some sun Saturday & Sunday. Ch. showers/storms Saturday night and on July 4th.
Some sun Saturday & Sunday. Ch. showers/storms Saturday night and on July 4th.(WSAW)

