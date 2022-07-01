First Alert Weather: 4th of July weekend forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have outdoor plans for the 4th of July weekend, make sure to keep those sunglasses and sunscreen handy. Great travel weather is in store Friday. Skies will be sunny with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting around 15-20 mph out of the northwest. Outdoor weather conditions will feel comfortable as Thursday’s cold front kicked the mugginess feeling out.

Overall, a great forecast ahead for the holiday weekend. Turning muggy on Sunday. (WSAW)

Clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will feature a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be cooler near the mid-70s and comfortable. A chance for a light and isolated shower in the afternoon, but most will remain dry. Some clouds into Saturday night with a low around the upper 50s. Mugginess returns on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs warmer in the low 80s. Increasing clouds for Sunday night with dry conditions. Great weather for any firework shows with temperatures Sunday evening in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on the 4th of July (WSAW)

Rain returns in the forecast on the 4th of July Monday. A low-pressure system will make way into the area and bring showers and scattered thunderstorms Monday morning. Showers could linger into Monday afternoon, but majority of the rain is expected to fall during the morning hours. Mugginess will stick around with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The work week picks back up on Tuesday with additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures for the upcoming work week will remain consistent in the lower 80s.

