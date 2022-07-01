Cousins to become Portage County DA

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Cass Cousins to serve as Portage County District Attorney.

Cousins fills a vacancy created after former Portage County DA Louis Molepske was elected to serve as a Portage County Circuit Court judge.

Cousins was an assistant district attorney in Portage County from 2011 to 2018. During that time, he prosecuted serious and complex cases such as first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault of a child, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. He was also involved in the development and implementation of a drug court and internal diversion program. Since 2018, Cousins has served as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“Cass Cousins is a distinguished prosecutor committed to treating everyone who interacts with the criminal justice system with dignity and respect,” said Gov. Evers. “His experience, the strong relationships he has built in the community, and his dedication to ensuring fair and just outcomes that protect the public and meet the rehabilitative needs of the offender will make him an excellent district attorney for the people of Portage County.”

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as Portage County District Attorney,” said Cousins. “The attorneys and staff in this office are a particularly dedicated and effective team, and I am grateful for the opportunity to join them and continue their tradition of prosecutorial excellence. I am also excited to continue the outstanding collaboration with our excellent law enforcement agencies and other community partners. As district attorney, I will be committed to serving our community with fairness, openness, and the diligent pursuit of justice.”

Cousins will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

