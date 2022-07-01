Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday.

The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the business’ thirty-day appeal window had expired to issue the public statement.

According to WisDOT, Motorworks LLC would buy high-mileage vehicles, then roll back their odometers and change their vehicle titles. Additionally, despite being a wholesaler, they were allegedly selling vehicles to retail customers without a license.

The agency listed seven federal and state laws and codes that Motorworks LLC is accused of violating. The investigation was conducted by WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.