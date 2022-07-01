News and First Alert Weather App
Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

(FILE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday.

The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the business’ thirty-day appeal window had expired to issue the public statement.

According to WisDOT, Motorworks LLC would buy high-mileage vehicles, then roll back their odometers and change their vehicle titles. Additionally, despite being a wholesaler, they were allegedly selling vehicles to retail customers without a license.

The agency listed seven federal and state laws and codes that Motorworks LLC is accused of violating. The investigation was conducted by WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section.

