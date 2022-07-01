News and First Alert Weather App
Amherst native Garrett Groshek talks about USFL experience

Pittsburgh Maulers running back Garrett Groshek (37) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay...
Pittsburgh Maulers running back Garrett Groshek (37) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Bandits during the second half of a USFL football game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native Garrett Groshek’s NFL dreams are still alive, but his latest trip took him off the beaten path.

In February, Groshek had just learned about the United States Football League, a new spring football league, starting up. Two weeks later, he was being drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers as the first running back taken in the league.

Getting ready for the season was a sprint, but Groshek found himself ready for the opportunity.

“I never stopped training or stopped working out, so the physical aspect wasn’t a big difference to me,” Groshek said.

After playing with the Las Vegas Raiders through training camp and the Minnesota Vikings for a week, Groshek found himself strapping on a helmet again in March for a brand new league.

“Training camp was quick. Probably the least demanding training camp I’d been a part of,” Groshek said.

Within two weeks of training camp, he was playing in the first-ever weekend of USFL games. The season lasted ten games, with disappointing results to Groshek.

He rushed for 329 yards and one touchdown in nine games, sitting out the final game due to a shoulder injury. His team finished the season with a league-worst record of 1-9.

“I had a standard for myself that I would be more productive than that. I had a standard for our team that we would be better than 1-9. But that’s just kind of how it shakes out sometimes,” Groshek said.

Now that the season is over, Groshek can analyze how he did on the field. But he learned lessons within the ten week season, and sees the experience as one stop on his road to the NFL.

“The destination, the dream, the vision has never changed. It’s never waivered. I don’t know the timeline to get there and I don’t know what it looks like,” Groshek said.

For now, he will stay ready and await the call for his next opportunity.

