Woodchucks Dominate Rockers, 8-3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (15-16) demolished the Green Bay Rockers (10-21) with a final score of 8-3 on a beautiful Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

The Chucks started the game off with a bang. Pitcher Jack Wenninger (Illinois) struck out two of the first three Rockers batters he faced, setting the mood for the game. Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) followed suit at bat, hammering a home run on his very first swing of the night to put the Chucks in the lead by one run.

The Rockers managed to plate a run during the top of the 2nd inning as a result of hitting back-to-back doubles, but their pitcher was unable to keep the momentum, loading the bases with only one out and then walking both Brent Widder (Evansville) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) to give the Chucks an easy two more runs. Brock Watkins (BYU) drove in another run for the Chucks with a single, followed by Shallenberger stealing home on a wild pitch to put the score at 6-1.

Kaeber Rog (Southern Illinois) followed Shallenberger’s lead, stealing home on a wild pitch as well in the bottom of the 3rd to plate yet another run for the Chucks.

To add to the misfortune of the Rockers, Dorraugh (San Jose State) blasted his second home run of the night out of the park, tacking on another run for the Chucks in the bottom of the 4th.

Nate Madej (Florida Southern) came in to relieve Wenninger (Illinois) in the top of the 7th, who only gave up 3 hits to the Rockers in a full 6 innings of pitching. David Barret (Florida State) then came in to relieve Madej in the top of the 8th, giving up two runs to the Rockers but managing to close the inning out and hold Green Bay from rallying.

The Woodchucks had Tyler Denu (Evansville) close out the game in the top of the 9th inning, ending any hope the Rockers had at trying for a 9th inning rally by striking out two batters, the final out coming from a putout to right field for a final score of 8-3.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will be on the road for their next six games before they return to Athletic Park Thursday, July 7th at 6:35pm to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Thursday’s game will feature the Amazing Tyler Balancing Act and is a Thirsty Thursday game. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

