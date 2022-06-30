Wisconsin State Patrol graduates 67th Recruit Class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After six grueling months of training, 37 recruits are now official members of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The patrol’s 67th Recruit Class graduated during a ceremony at the La Crosse Center Thursday, and will now be sent throughout Wisconsin for additional field training.

One of the new troopers is Kyle Hanneman, who will be heading to Marathon County.

The Stevens Point native says becoming a state trooper is the fulfilment of a lifelong goal.

“A law enforcement career has been something that I’ve always wanted to do since being young,” Hanneman recalled. “I was in the military, and that kind of sparked it as well, and since I’m getting out of the military soon, I wanted to do something to continue on with that professionalism.”

State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell says being a state trooper isn’t for everyone, and he’s proud to see the members of the 67th Recruit Class step up to patrol Wisconsin’s roadways.

“This kind of a career, law enforcement, is a calling, so for those men and women to make that sacrifice for six months away from their families, I think it’s a great accomplishment for them,” Burrell expressed.

Burrell says the State Patrol’s recruiting classes normally have around 50 members, so having 37 graduates is a good number of troopers to add to the department.

After some tough years, Burrell says the State Patrol as a whole is seeing a greater interest from people who are wanting to become troopers.

“The climate of the world right now, and the country right now in terms of law enforcement is getting better,” Burrell conveyed. “There has been a lot of negative criticism about law enforcement, and we understand that, and we know that there’s some things that we need to do to improve, and we’re doing those things, we’re taking the strides and the measures to do those things to get better.”

Burrell adds he’s very excited for the future of the State Patrol, which includes the 68th Recruit Class.

The next class will begin training in January, and applications are being accepted until July 8.

Application information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.