Resurfacing project on a section of Grand Avenue in Wausau to begin July 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning July 7, Grand Avenue at the Kent Street intersection in Wausau will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction. That location is near Kwik Trip and Family Dollar.

According to a release from the city of Wauau, the lane closures will be shifting periodically to accommodate the resurfacing of Grand Avenue and the E. Kent Street approaches.

All traffic on Grand Avenue and Kent Street is expected to return to normal operations by July 29.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.