Man facing charges for fatal crash involving moped driver

WHITE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old man is in custody in the Langlade County Jail after he was accused of hitting a moped driver.

The crash resulted in the death of a 34-year-old White Lake man.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Wilson School Road in the town of Evergreen. The moped driver was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Investigators said the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene. He was arrested at a nearby property. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect and driver have not been released. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was arrested on a count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

White Lake is about 30 minutes east of Antigo.

