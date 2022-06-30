News and First Alert Weather App
Keeping your kids safe during 4th of July celebrations

UW Health said nationwide, more than 3,000 kids under 15-years-old are sent to the emergency room from firework related injuries.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fourth of July celebrations are just days away. UW Health Kids is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children to keep them safe. UW Health said nationwide, more than 3,000 kids under 15-years-old are sent to the emergency room from firework related injuries.

The most common injuries are burns from sparklers. Other injuries include the loss of fingers from larger fireworks. UW Health said to be careful with fireworks even when they’re out.

“Even though a firework is completed and done, it can still be very hot afterwards, so [we] definitely recommend not to have your kids pick up fireworks after they’re done sparkling. They can be very hot and cause injuries,” UW Health Kids Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Nicholas Kuehner says.

Sparklers can heat up to more than 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit. UW Health suggests giving children glowsticks as a safer alternative. Parents should also ensure at least one adult is safely supervising everything.

