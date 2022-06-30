First Alert Weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the region.

Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning (WSAW)

A warm front lifting into the area Thursday morning pushing showers and isolated thunderstorms into the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times during the morning, but the warm front will also allow for warm moist air to enter the region. Windy conditions throughout the day, picking up by the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. The day will feel muggy as dew points increase into the mid 60s, and highs warming into the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning will weaken into the afternoon, but a few spots south of HWY 29 may still pick up scattered showers.

Lingering showers possible in spots to the south Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

The warm front Thursday may set the area up with prime severe weather ingredients (WSAW)

The warm front Thursday morning is trying to create the prime environment to withhold severe weather Thursday evening when a cold front moves in. The cold front will try to trigger a line of strong to severe thunderstorms in Northern Wisconsin beginning late afternoon or early evening. Storms will track south/southeast throughout the evening. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of North-Central Wisconsin from a marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. These areas have the greatest chance to see severe storms develop.

A line of severe storms will be possible during the evening. (WSAW)

The development of severe storms will be highly dependent on the “cap” of the atmosphere, and wheather or not it can break. A weak cap will break, triggering severe storms, but if the cap does not break and remains strong, then the threat for severe storms decrease. If severe storms were to develop Thursday evening, main threats include damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours.

Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday evening. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and large hail. (WSAW)

Great travel conditions for the upcoming holiday weekend. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for the 4th of July has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays, but the forecast will undergo changes between now and then. Highs in the low 80s.

Great travel weather for the holiday weekend (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.