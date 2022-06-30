BREAKING: Crews responding to structure fire in Village of Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the Village of Kronenwetter.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department is requesting additional assistance to a fire on Ronald St. in Kronenwetter.

The Town of Wausau, Town of Maine, SAFER, Town of Ringle and the Salvation Army are among the agencies responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 online and on the air for more information.

