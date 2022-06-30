News and First Alert Weather App
1 person seriously injured following crash near Port Edwards

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff's Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Wood County are investigating a crash that injured two people.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 173 and Highway GG in Port Edwards.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said an SUV failed to yield the right of way from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173, causing the SUV to crash into a straight truck traveling northbound on Highway 173. The driver of the SUV was taken flown to a Marshfield hospital. The driver of the straight truck was treated at the scene.

Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were the Nekoosa Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance Service, Nekoosa Fire Department, Port Edwards Township First Responders, Wood County Rescue, Nieman’s Tow Service, and Life Link lll.

