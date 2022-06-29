News and First Alert Weather App
Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people likely intend to hit the trails over 4th of July weekend.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to “think smart before they start” and follow best safety practices.

According to the Wis. DNR, eight off-highway vehicle fatalities have been recorded this year.

The Wis. DNR suggests these tips for a “safe ride”:

  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
  • Wear a seat belt and a Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet.
  • In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
  • Keep your speed in check for the terrain, visibility conditions and your experience.
  • Remember that some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for ATV/UTVs. Be careful while traversing hills or uneven terrain.
  • Know before you go. (You can review all ATV/UTV laws here).

A list of safety educational classes is available here. More information on ATV and UTV recreation in the state is available here.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DNR here.

