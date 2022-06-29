Stevens Point agrees to provide fire service to Park Ridge

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point common council and the police and fire commission agreed Tuesday to provide fire protection service to the village of Park Ridge.

As Newschannel 7 reported last week, Park Ridge will no longer have an independent fire department beginning July 1.

The Stevens Point Fire Department will now provide fire services for residents in Park Ridge. The initial agreement is for 6 months with the option to extend it further as needed. The Stevens Point Fire Department will receive close to $48,000 to provide fire inspection and prevention services as well as typical firefighting and EMS services.

In special meetings Tuesday, the Stevens Point common council voted to approve the financial aspects of the agreement while the police and fire commission approved the operational side of things.

The agreement will take effect on July 1.

