Sheriff’s Department says body of fisherman recovered from Wolf River

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 73-year-old fisherman has been found in the Wolf River after he was reported missing on Monday night.

Investigators said the man, a Shawano County resident, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. that evening. His body was recovered around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The drowning happened in the town of Wolf River which is northeast of Antigo.

Numerous agencies and volunteers assisted in the recovery. The man’s name has not yet been released.

