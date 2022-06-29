News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rhinelander’s Riverwalk Concerts begin June 29

Image showing music
Image showing music(MGN Online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A weekly summer concert series will begin Wednesday in Rhinelander.

All concerts start at 7 pm. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The concerts take place at the bandshell next to Trig’s in Rhinelander.

The concerts run through Aug. 10.

Then be sure to check out the weekly performances by a variety of groups who will be performing from June 29th through August 10 - at the bandshell next to Trig’s in Rhinelander.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Stanke, 2022 Miss Wisconsin
Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin
Sheila A. Sigmund
Authorities searching for woman last seen June 21
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville

Latest News

4th of July Events and Celebrations
Grace Stanke, 2022 Miss Wisconsin
Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin
Heading to Wings over Wausau and Chalkfest? Here’s what you need to know
One of the Cooper's Hawk's Professor Rosenfield collected data on in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point biology professor continues to gather data on Cooper’s Hawks