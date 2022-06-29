Rhinelander’s Riverwalk Concerts begin June 29

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A weekly summer concert series will begin Wednesday in Rhinelander.

All concerts start at 7 pm. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The concerts take place at the bandshell next to Trig’s in Rhinelander.

The concerts run through Aug. 10.

Then be sure to check out the weekly performances by a variety of groups who will be performing from June 29th through August 10 - at the bandshell next to Trig’s in Rhinelander.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.