Merrill Police Department gifted devices to reduce fires

The Merrill Police Department is getting a new tool that will make their job easier and more importantly, save lives.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department is getting a new tool that will make their job easier and more importantly, save lives. It’s a small device that will make a big difference. The Merrill Police Department is getting four portable Fire Suppression Tools (FST). They were donated by the Merrill Masonic Lodge on Tuesday. The FSTs are small devices that can fit in the trunk of squad cars and other emergency vehicles.

FSTs dramatically reduce a fire inside houses, garages, sheds and much more by over 1,000 degrees. When responding to a fire, a police officer can pull the pin and throw in the FST. Merrill Police Department said the FST is a much-needed asset for saving lives.

“Those devices are going to be well used in our squad cars for both our citizens as well as to help the fire department when they respond to a scene,” Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett said.

When the pin is pulled, the aerosol breaks the chemical bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, knocking down the fire.

“I believe there should be a FST, an AED and a Stop the Bleed in every school, hospital, place of prayer, anywhere. It’s just another great tool in our toolbox to make the environment safer for us,” said Rick Cohn with Fire Suppression Solutions.

The units cost around $1,000 each and can last up to 15 years. Merrill Police Department hopes to budget for more FSTs going forward.

