Marshfield Police looking for information about anti-Semitic pamphlets left in yards

Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has received a number of complaints from people who have found anti-Semitic pamphlets in their yards.

Police are asking people to check their video doorbell footage and contact the police department if they have any information about who may have left the pamphlets in the yards.

If you found a pamphlet in your yard or have any information that may help investigators, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394 or send a message on their Facebook page.

