Lac du Flambeau woman pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him has pleaded not guilty.

Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She appeared in court Wednesday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of June 16. Investigators responded to Highway 51 near State Highway 70 East in Arbor Vitae. That location is near Little Muskie Lake. According to court documents, Wildcat said she was southbound on Highway 51 when a man stepped out into traffic. Wildcat said the victim was a family friend and was trying to find him to give him a ride home.

Investigators said the crash likely occurred around 12:30 a.m. A passerby who stopped to help said Wildcat said she hit a deer and did not need help. Wildcat then left the scene to return to the bar where she worked to call 911.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 16.

