Humane society seeking donations to care for a dozen ill kittens

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at the South Wood County Humane Society in Wisconsin Rapids are accepting donations to care for a dozen kittens and their mothers who arrived at the shelter in poor health.

Staff said they arrived at the shelter Tuesday morning to find 14 cats in two carriers.

The 12 kittens and two adult female cats needed baths to remove fecal matter and urine from their fur.

A message on Facebook read, “Staff spent nearly 5 hours this morning bathing the fecal matter and urine soaked kittens, doing many different medications, giving fluids due to severe dehydration, intense ear cleans from horribly impacted ears filled with ear mites, severe malnutrition, flea anemia, and bad upper respiratory infections causing most of their eyes to be swollen and gooped shut. The treatments for these kittens will not stop there, however, as they will need around-the-clock care.”

The kittens are ill. Staff is looking for monetary donations and supply donations to care for them.

The humane society is now full and cannot accept any other cats or kittens.

