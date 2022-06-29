News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Showers ending tonight, patchy dense fog is possible

Dense fog is possible during your Wednesday commute.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)

Warmer highs for Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a chance for a brief rain shower during the evening in the Northwoods. Most areas in North-Central Wisconsin will be at risk for showers and storms during the second half of Thursday as an additional cold front moves in. Some storms Thursday late day into the evening could be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed. Highs on both days are in the low to mid-80s.

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will start off with some great weather. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for Independence Day on July 4th has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays. Highs in the low 80s.

