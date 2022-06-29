News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Quiet & sunny mid-week weather. Turning wet again Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the area Thursday. Excellent weather for the 4th of July Weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday’s weather will be a treat compared to stormy conditions we saw in the area Tuesday. Warmer highs approaching the low 80s, and partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach to low 80s Tuesday
Highs will reach to low 80s Tuesday(WSAW)

A tad warmer on Thursday in the low to mid-80s. Wet weather returns early Thursday morning and periodically throughout the day. Plan for isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. However, as an additional cold front moves into the area, winds will become rather gusty. Winds gusting as highs as 30-35 mph.

Isolated showers will try to move in some spots Thursday morning
Isolated showers will try to move in some spots Thursday morning(WSAW)
Scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday morning
Scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday morning(WSAW)

Most areas in North-Central Wisconsin will be at risk for showers and storms during the second half of Thursday as an additional cold front moves in. Thunderstorms may become strong at times, but overall, the threat for severe weather remains low at this time.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon(WSAW)
A few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday night
A few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday night(WSAW)

Great travel conditions for the upcoming holiday weekend. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for the 4th of July has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays, but the forecast will undergo changes between now and then. Highs in the low 80s.

A sunny and likely dry holiday weekend.
A sunny and likely dry holiday weekend.(WSAW)

