Celebrating the 4th of July with Veterans

For veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
For veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -America’s birthday is just around the corner, however, it’s important to remember that fireworks, loud noises, and large crowds can be hard to handle for veterans struggling with PTSD.

For the first time since the pandemic hit our area, the Eau Claire City Fireworks Show will return to Carson Park on Monday, July 4 at 10:00 p.m. following the Eau Claire Express Baseball game.

“For the first time since the pandemic hit the fireworks after the 4th of July game are back at Carson Park this year,” Eau Claire Express General Manager, Sammi Costello, said.

The firework show will also be honoring the 150th anniversary of the City of Eau Claire. Costello says her favorite part of the show is seeing the field flooded with people.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this place packed again, um you know everyone that is in attendance at the game gets to come onto the field early and pick their spot for the show and so once everyone is on the field, or settled into their seats we open up the gates and it’s a madhouse,” Costello said.

However, for veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“It’s a combination of things, it’s the noise, it’s large crowds, and veterans will not typically put themselves in situations like that,” Eau Claire County Veteran Services Benefits Specialist, Angela Deutschlander, said.

If you have a veteran in your life in your life it is important to ask them how they would like to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Talk to your veteran and find out what their triggers are, if you don’t already know, and don’t make them feel bad about it,” Deutschlander said.

She says it’s important to make sure you are supportive leading up to next week’s celebrations.

“It’s actually the leading up to the 4th of July,” Deutschlander said. “The anticipating the crowds, anticipating family gatherings, that usually stresses a person with PTSD out more so.”

Costello says the Eau Claire Express and the City Eau Claire made sure to give community members a heads up about the firework show.

“We made sure we let everyone know within a mile radius,” Costello said. “This year we sent out mailers, just to make everyone aware we do have fireworks on certain dates, ah we share it on all of our social media, our sponsors share it.”

You can watch the fireworks show live on WEAU Monday night after our newscast, or here on our website.

