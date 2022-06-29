News and First Alert Weather App
Caribou Coffee begins work at future site in Weston

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers in Weston can see visible work beginning done to the site of a future Caribou Coffee.

Earlier this year, it was announced Caribou would build a location at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is near the former Family Video.

The site was previously North Star Portable Buildings.

Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverages and has a limited food menu.

