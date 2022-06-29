News and First Alert Weather App
Advertisement

Bucks F Bobby Portis informs team he will decline option, become a free agent

Portis declined a $4.6 million option
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks forward Bobby Portis has informed the team he will decline his $4.6 million option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Portis has spent the past two seasons in Milwaukee, averaging 13.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game in that span.

The Bucks do have early Bird Rights, which grant them the right to offer Portis a contract before he hits free agency. Other teams will have a chance to top it before he accepts. The maximum he can sign for is a four year contract worth $49 million. The minimum is two years.

