Authorities identify woman killed as result of Stevens Point duplex fire

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman who died June 23 as a result of a fire at her duplex in Stevens Point has been identified as Amber Glodowski, 42.

Around 7 a.m. that morning, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. Glodowski was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

