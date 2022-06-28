‘Swing Against Cancer’ returns for 9th year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 9th annual ‘Swing Against Cancer’ golf outing was held in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday.

The outing offers golfers a chance to play with former Packers and Badgers players, while raising money to support those suffering with cancer with their expenses.

Players like Gary Ellerson, Johnnie Gray, Darrell Thompson and Bill Ferrario made appearances along with a few other former Badgers.

The event raised $45,000 dollars last year, and they look poised to top that number with a record of 45 teams.

“I’m sure cancer though, flows through a lot of people. And it hurts a lot of families and what they’re doing here is a direct result in giving back to the community and helping people that need,” Ellerson said.

15 families received money on Monday night, with the rest of the money being donated in November at a later dinner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.