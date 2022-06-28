News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘Swing Against Cancer’ returns for 9th year

The Swing Against Cancer event held it's 9th annual golf outing on June 27.
The Swing Against Cancer event held it's 9th annual golf outing on June 27.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 9th annual ‘Swing Against Cancer’ golf outing was held in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday.

The outing offers golfers a chance to play with former Packers and Badgers players, while raising money to support those suffering with cancer with their expenses.

Players like Gary Ellerson, Johnnie Gray, Darrell Thompson and Bill Ferrario made appearances along with a few other former Badgers.

The event raised $45,000 dollars last year, and they look poised to top that number with a record of 45 teams.

“I’m sure cancer though, flows through a lot of people. And it hurts a lot of families and what they’re doing here is a direct result in giving back to the community and helping people that need,” Ellerson said.

15 families received money on Monday night, with the rest of the money being donated in November at a later dinner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
Car crashed into creek along N. 6th Street on June 27.
Driver to be cited after fiery crash in Wausau
A family of 13 is displaced after a house fire in Crandon early Sunday morning.
Crandon fire displaces family of 13
ROCKONSIN "youth garagebands rockin' Wisconsin"
High school garage band from Wausau to perform at Summerfest

Latest News

Food Pantries Seeing Increase in Need 6/27/2022
Food Pantries Seeing Increase in Need 6/27/2022
food pantry shelves
Local food pantries seeing greater need
Planned Parenthood office
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin overwhelmed by calls
YMCA's LIVESTRONG program helps cancer survivors stay healthy
Keeping cancer survivors healthy through the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG Program