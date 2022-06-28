News and First Alert Weather App
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin overwhelmed by calls

Planned Parenthood office
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It can’t offer abortion services, but Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is still helping women looking to have the procedure.

Three days after the landmark Supreme Court decision was handed down, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s overwhelmed by the phone calls from people looking for an abortion as well as community members who want to help.

The organization says it’s looking at all of its options, including legal action, as it deals with the Supreme Court’s decision which, as a result, put an abortion ban passed in Wisconsin in 1849 back into effect.

While abortions are no longer offered through Planned Parenthood, the organization is working with women seeking the procedure to help them find appointments in states where it is still legal. It’s encouraging women to use the website abortionfinder.org.

“Abortionfinder.org is a website that, no matter where you’re located across the country, you can enter some basic information and it will connect you to a center nearest you. And, of course, if there’s other logistical issues, we do have folks that are willing and very ready to help people try to navigate these barriers. But right now our centers are not providing the service, so we are trying to get people care as soon as we can as close as we can,” Marianne Radley of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said.

Because they’ve been so overwhelmed with phone calls, Planned Parenthood is encouraging people to utilize its website. That’s especially true for community members who may want to help with transportation. We’re told Planned Parenthood has gotten a lot of those types of calls.

“At this time we are encouraging people that want to help in those capacities to reach out online. Our phones have been ringing off the hook, so we are really trying to prioritize patient care, and anyone that wants to get involved in their community should look online and find the best way to contact us that way.”

While Planned Parenthood is encouraged that the community wants to help, it is not pairing any women seeking abortions with community members who want to help with transportation.

Its clinics continue to provide other health services, including cancer screenings, HIV testing, birth control, pregnancy testing, and pregnancy-related services.

On Friday, Wisconsin Right to Life said it was offering help to women, as well.

“We want to offer free medical support, housing if necessary, counseling, parenting classes. Some of these pregnancy resource centers are expanding and offering child care, so we want to just continue those efforts and show that the pro-life movement cares deeply about women,” Gracie Skrogman, legislative director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said.

Food Pantries Seeing Increase in Need 6/27/2022
