News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
Car crashed into creek along N. 6th Street on June 27.
Driver to be cited after fiery crash in Wausau
ROCKONSIN "youth garagebands rockin' Wisconsin"
High school garage band from Wausau to perform at Summerfest
Eastbay
BSN SPORTS acquires the Eastbay Team Sales Business from Foot Locker Retail, Inc.

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Grace Stanke, 2022 Miss Wisconsin
Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FDA advisers debate updating COVID-19 booster shots for fall
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat