Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Clintonville.

At about 7:20 p.m., Clintonville Police were called to a home on N. Main Street for a domestic disturbance. Family members stated a 32-year-old man was in the house “very intoxicated” and possibly armed with guns. Police say he made statement about not going back to prison.

“Law enforcement has had previous contacts with this suspect,” police say.

Officers attempted to contact him by phone, but the man did not comply. Waupaca County SWAT was called to the scene at 10:25 p.m.

At about 12:47 a.m., the man was taken into custody. He was booked into jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Police say additional charges will be referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.

The man’s name was not released.

Clintonville Police received help from Marion Police, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Clintonville Area Ambulance, Clintonville Fire, and Compassionate Connections.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

