Gov. Evers approves Highway 173 resurfacing project in Wood County

(Live 5/File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin next month to make improvements to Highway 173 in Wood County between the Juneau County line and Highway 80.

Work also includes replacing a culvert, and upgrading a guardrail. The project is estimated to cost $2.19 million. American Asphalt of Wisconsin of Mosinee is the primary contractor.

Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 7. Construction is scheduled for completion in August.

Highway 173 will remain open to traffic with single-lane closures controlled by flagging, except during culvert replacement. That work will require a three-day detour via Highway 21 and Highway 80. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

