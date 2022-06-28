First Alert Weather: Strong thunderstorms moving in Tuesday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next weather maker is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine to start the early morning hours, but will quickly be covered by increasing clouds throughout the morning as a cold front shifts southeast across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will enter the region during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Strong storms are likely Tuesday bringing strong winds and hail to the area (WSAW)

A line of strong thunderstorms will develop Tuesday mid-afternoon (WSAW)

An isolated shower or two is possible Tuesday morning. Then, a few strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon, beginning in the Northwoods and moving southeast through the evening. Thunderstorms will likely be strong, producing gusty winds, hail up to 1″ in diamter, and some downpours.

Thunderstorms move south through central Wisconsin (WSAW)

There is a possibility for storms to become severe, but the chance remains low. We don’t have all the ingredients for severe weather; dew points in the upper 50s, and cloud cover will limit instability, needed for severe weather. However, we have a steep laspe rate (temperatures decreasing with height), allowing for the atmosphere to become unstable, which is a prime environment to hold severe storms. The lack of storm ingrredients may make it hard for any severe storms to develop, but keep in might there is still a possibility. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast in case of any changes.

Strong thunderstorms exiting the area after 8 PM (WSAW)

We will likely see strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Warmer highs for Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a chance for a brief rain shower during the evening in the northwoods. Most areas in North-Central Wisconsin will be at risk for showers and storms during the second half of Thursday as an additional cold front moves in. Some storms Thursday late day into the evening could be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed. Highs on both days are in the low to mid 80s.

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will start off with some great weather. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for Independence Day on July 4th has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays. Highs in the low 80s.

