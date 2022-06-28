Chucks crush Chinooks with walk-off win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (14-15) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (14-15) on a beautiful Monday night at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks’ bats got off to a slow start, only having three hits during the first five innings. Chucks pitcher Ben Abernathy (WVU) held down the fort, powering through a fast five innings with four strikeouts and only giving up two runs during the bottom of the 2nd to the Chinooks.

Nate Madej (Florida Southern) came in to relieve Abernathy during the top of the 6th, striking out three of the first four batters he faced. The Chucks bats then exploded into action in the bottom of the 6th, starting with Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) being walked, then being advanced to second on a single to right field by Mark Shallenberger (Evansville). Michael Brooks (Central Florida) launched a double to left field on a two-out rally to drive Dorraugh in for the Chucks’ first run of the night. Zach Levenson followed suit, driving in two runs on a single to left field to bring the Woodchucks up to a 3-2 lead over the Chinooks.

A two-run home run, followed by a single with bases loaded to drive in one more run during the top of the 8th by the Chinooks, put them back ahead of the Woodchucks before Carter Heninger () came in to relieve Madej, giving up one more run before shutting down the Chinooks with a strikeout for the third out. The Chucks retaliated in force by managing to plate two runs in the bottom of the 8th, heading into the 9th only down by one with a score of 6-5.

Heninger sliced the Chinooks apart in the top of the 9th, brutally striking out all three batters. Brent Widder () started off strong for the Chucks in the bottom of the 9th with a single to third base, then advanced to second after Dorraugh was hit in the back by a pitch. Shallenberger drove in both Widder and Dorraugh in to score off of a walk-off double launched into center field, giving the Chucks the comeback win over the Chinooks with a final score of 7-6.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow, June 28th at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks again. Tuesday’s game is Medical Professional Appreciation Night! Medical Professionals can get tickets to the game for only $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

