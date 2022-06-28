News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Authorities searching for woman last seen June 21

Sheila A. Sigmund
Sheila A. Sigmund(Everest Metro Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen in a week.

Sheila Sigmund was last seen in Schofield on June 21.

Sheila is 61 years old, approximately 5 foot 1 inch, 130 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last known to have reddish/orange dyed hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she commonly wears heavier clothing even in the summer months.

Sheila doesn’t operate a vehicle; it is unknown what mode of transportation she may be using. There is no information on where she may be heading. Sheila is known to frequent the Wausau area.

If you have any information contact the Everest Metropolitan Police Department at (715) 359-4202.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
Car crashed into creek along N. 6th Street on June 27.
Driver to be cited after fiery crash in Wausau
ROCKONSIN "youth garagebands rockin' Wisconsin"
High school garage band from Wausau to perform at Summerfest
Eastbay
BSN SPORTS acquires the Eastbay Team Sales Business from Foot Locker Retail, Inc.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Grace Stanke, 2022 Miss Wisconsin
Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin’s Democratic AG sues to block state’s abortion ban
Gov. Evers approves Highway 173 resurfacing project in Wood County