Authorities searching for woman last seen June 21

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen in a week.

Sheila Sigmund was last seen in Schofield on June 21.

Sheila is 61 years old, approximately 5 foot 1 inch, 130 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last known to have reddish/orange dyed hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she commonly wears heavier clothing even in the summer months.

Sheila doesn’t operate a vehicle; it is unknown what mode of transportation she may be using. There is no information on where she may be heading. Sheila is known to frequent the Wausau area.

If you have any information contact the Everest Metropolitan Police Department at (715) 359-4202.

