An uptick in Lake Michigan alewife die-off this year?

While an annual occurrence, locals say this year's die-off appears to be more substantial.
While an annual occurrence, locals say this year's die-off appears to be more substantial.
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a common occurrence every year around this time along the Lake Michigan shoreline, but many locals are telling us this year seems to be a little worse.

When they arrived in Algoma on their family vacation from Minneapolis, the Olson family received a warning.

“People had mentioned it seems to be worse than usual, so some locals had kind of given us the heads up about that,” says Ashley Olson.

A heads up that their time on the beach could be a little smelly.

“You know, it was a little strong and noticed the fish everywhere,” says Olson.

Piles of dead alewives, tiny, silvery fish, are lining the shores of Lake Michigan.

It’s a natural occurrence every year in late spring and early summer, but why it happens is somewhat of a mystery.

“The exact reason why this specific alewife here died remains somewhat uncertain, but it’s generally well thought or known that there are several different stressors that collectively contribute to these annual mortality events,” says DNR Fisheries Team Supervisor Nick Legler.

Legler says factors likely contributing the the alewife die off include nutritional and spawning stress, water temperature fluctuation and the fact these fish are actually native to salt water.

And while the DNR doesn’t monitor their annual die-off, it does, along with other agencies, keep track of the alewife population in Lake Michigan.

Over the past five years, Legler says there’s been an increase, and that’s a good thing.

“Alewife, even though they’re non-native to Lake Michigan, they play an extremely important role in the lake’s ecology and the fishery, a lot of the fish we stock, the salmon, the trout, they rely heavily on the alewife to sustain,” explains Legler.

Vital in the water, but smelly on the sand, where beachgoers like the Olsen’s say you just have to roll with it.

“I don’t think it’s hampered our trip too much, but yeah it’s hard to miss, it’s hard to miss, they’re everywhere,” says Olson.

A member of the herring family native to the Atlantic Ocean, alewives were first recorded in Lake Michigan in 1949.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

