Wausau organization offers support for women during pregnancy and after abortion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of the time, the news of a pregnancy is planned, exciting and something to look forward to. Other times it’s unexpected and can be devasting. A Wausau organization wants women to know, no matter their initial feelings, that there is support.

Hope Life Center did not offer abortions prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, but they want women to know about the support they offer to women in all stages of pregnancy.

Staff at Hope Life Center said they want to be there for all women and the court’s decision hasn’t had a huge influence on how their organization functions despite its focus on pregnancy and sexual health.

“We also want our clients to know that we don’t judge them and the decision is still theirs to make,” said Executive Director Jack Hoogendyk, Hope Life Center.

They offer pregnancy testing, abortion information, abortion support recovery and more.

At a time many women feel they have less power, Hoogendyk said his organization can provide support and information.

“Education is power and we don’t think a decision like that should be made without having all the information that they need,” said Hoogendyk.

Hope Life Center also connects women with adoption agencies and early parenting education. Staff can provide counseling and resources to any women who come in for free.

“What are your options? And what’s involved in the decision you’re about to make,” said Hoogendyk.

Hope Life Center is a pro-life Christian organization, but Hoogendyk said regardless of a person’s decision to have an abortion or not the center wants them to know they aren’t alone.

“If they choose that they want to terminate a pregnancy, we’re still going to be there to support them after the fact,” said Hoogendyk.

They also have a program that helps with their mental health after an abortion.

“There are a lot of women and men who have this experience in their past. For many of them there is a lot of regret, guilt and just pain that memory,” said Hoogendyk.

Hope Life Center offers free pregnancy and STD testing for women.

Channel 7 spoke with leaders at Planned Parenthood following the ruling on Friday. They say while abortion services are suspended, they are working to connect patients with abortion clinics in Minnesota and Illinois.

