Wausau clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years starting June 28

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, June 28 the AMI Community Vaccine Clinic at Northcentral Technical College will administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months through 5 years old.

Vaccines will be available at the clinic location at Northcentral Technical College through July 2. Vaccinations will resume on July 5 at the clinic’s new location at 2520 North 14th Avenue in Wausau.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic for this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children aged 6 months through 4 years of age, while the Moderna vaccine is authorized for children aged 6 months through 5 years of age.

All approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available at the Community Vaccine Clinic.

Individuals seeking to confirm vaccine or appointment availability should call 1-844-684-1064 or visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov

Appointments are required but walk-ins are welcome.

