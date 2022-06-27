News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years starting June 28

child vaccine
child vaccine
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, June 28 the AMI Community Vaccine Clinic at Northcentral Technical College will administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months through 5 years old.

Vaccines will be available at the clinic location at Northcentral Technical College through July 2. Vaccinations will resume on July 5 at the clinic’s new location at 2520 North 14th Avenue in Wausau.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic for this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children aged 6 months through 4 years of age, while the Moderna vaccine is authorized for children aged 6 months through 5 years of age.

All approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available at the Community Vaccine Clinic.

Individuals seeking to confirm vaccine or appointment availability should call 1-844-684-1064 or visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov

Appointments are required but walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
A family of 13 is displaced after a house fire in Crandon early Sunday morning.
Crandon fire displaces family of 13
Eastbay
BSN SPORTS acquires the Eastbay Team Sales Business from Foot Locker Retail, Inc.
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

Latest News

Support for Pregnant Women 6/27/2022
Support for Pregnant Women 6/27/2022
Hope Life Center is located in Wausau.
Wausau organization offers support for women during pregnancy and after abortion
Car crashed into creek along N. 6th Street on June 27.
Driver to be cited after fiery crash in Wausau
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score