State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on I-39 in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

On Thursday, June 30 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County.

State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week in Jefferson County.

