News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on I-39 in Portage County

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

On Thursday, June 30 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County.

State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of 13 is displaced after a house fire in Crandon early Sunday morning.
Crandon fire displaces family of 13
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Showers and storms will track SE into Central Wisconsin early Tuesday evening.
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday, risk of storms Tuesday
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

Latest News

Feb. 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board
Chase graphic.
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County
ROCKONSIN "youth garagebands rockin' Wisconsin"
High school garage band from Wausau to perform at Summerfest
Showers and storms will track SE into Central Wisconsin early Tuesday evening.
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday, risk of storms Tuesday