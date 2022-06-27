News and First Alert Weather App
Queen Elizabeth II travels to Scotland for week of events

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony Monday as part of a week of events.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around, took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.”

A smiling Elizabeth stood in the forecourt at the palace, with a member of her entourage holding an umbrella over her head.

The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. She only made a few appearances during the four-day holiday weekend, with officials saying she experienced some “discomfort” during those events.

Prince Charles, her son and heir to the throne, has been taking on a greater public role in recent months. He was also taking part in the events in Scotland along with other members of the royal family.

___

Follow AP stories on Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

