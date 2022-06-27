News and First Alert Weather App
Pro-choice advocates protest the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion

Pro-Roe rally in downtown Wausau
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 30 to 40 pro-choice advocates protested the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. The pro-Roe activists met on Grande Avenue and Forest Street to speak out against the anti-abortion ruling. The protestors lined the street holding up signs and chanting “My body, my choice.” Many people are disappointed with Friday’s ruling.

“All of us believe that the decision to have an abortion should be left between the pregnant person and their doctor. Legislators or judges should not interfere,” said Kristin Conway, a candidate for the 85th Assembly District.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the afternoon.

