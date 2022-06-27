Ka Lo announces resignation from Wausau School Board

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School Board member Ka Lo announced Monday she’s resigning from the Wausau School Board.

In a statement released Monday, Lo wrote:

“Effective immediately, I am delivering my resignation to the constituency of the Wausau School District.

There have been many times throughout my term when I’ve contemplated resignation due to indifferent attitudes of certain school board members and starting in 2021 to the present day, the toxicity, disrespect and indifference of school board members and their friends and supporters directed towards myself. Despite all of that, there were many members of the community who encouraged me to stay and through their support, I made the resolute decision that I would endure.

It has never been in my nature to quit, but an opportunity has presented itself which will take me out of the Wausau area and therefore I will not be able to represent the constituency further.

Since my election to the Wausau School Board in 2020, it has been the biggest challenge and, ironically enough, has offered the largest amount of satisfaction in my life. Never would I have imagined that I would be making policy decisions based on a worldwide pandemic which would touch so many lives. Even though at the beginning, local governments received contradictory information and/or no assistance from state and federal representatives, I believe I did my best to make the safest decisions for our district. At a time when there was unprecedented fear; teachers, parents and students have reached out to me to express gratitude that my comments and policy decisions were based on science, fact and health experts’ recommendations and suggestions.

Out of all types of local government, school boards are most paid attention to by the constituency and I know that the constituency will keep this board accountable.

