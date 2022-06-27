High school garage band from Wausau to perform at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A band comprised of students from Wausau West High School earned high honors in a statewide garageband Competition. ROCKONSIN state finals were held June 24-25 in Milwaukee.

The Diddymakers were named runners-up in the competition. They will now perform on July 8 at Summerfest on the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage at 2 p.m. The winning band, SACRAMENT of Muskego High School will July 8 at 2:50 p.m. at Summerfest.

The winning and runner-up bands will also receive recording time at Madison’s Blast House Studios.

