Foot Locker sells Eastbay to BSN SPORTS

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DALLAS (WSAW) - Foot Locker Retail has announced it will sell Eastbay Team Sales to BSN SPORTS.

According to a news release, BSN SPORTS is one of the largest direct marketers and distributors of sporting goods, footwear, apparel and branding to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands.

“We are excited that the employees of Eastbay Team Sales will be joining the BSN SPORTS family, which is dedicated exclusively to serving athletes, athletic directors and coaches who impact more lives in a year than most people do in a lifetime.  This dedicated approach means that our new Sales Professionals will benefit from the best and broadest inventory selection, leading design and customization tools and support resources as they deliver the stellar service experience all customers deserve. We welcome the Eastbay Team employees to the BSN SPORTS family and look forward to a productive and rewarding integration of our teams headed into the 2022-2023 school year,” said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS.

Eastbay was founded in 1980 to meet the performance needs of local high school and college athletes in central Wisconsin.

Foot Locker, Inc. purchased Eastbay in 1997.

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. It has more than 3,000 employees. It was founded in 1972.

