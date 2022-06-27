First Alert Weather: A few thunderstorms on the way for the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another sunny and breezy day ahead. Northwest winds will feel cool at times, but expect highs to reach the mid-70s.

Storms move into the Northwoods ahead of a cold front mid-afternoon Tuesday (WSAW)

The next weather maker is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as a cold front shifts southeast across the region. This will bring showers and storms beginning in the Northwoods and moving southeast through the evening. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms to become strong at times. Strong storms would allow for gusty winds, hail up to 1″, and some downpours to be produced. Highs in the mid 70s.

A few thunderstorms could become strong at times as storms move southeast (WSAW)

Thunderstorms will move into the southern half of the viewing area after 7 PM (WSAW)

A marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday. A level 1 out of 5 is a low chance. (WSAW)

Warmer highs for Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a chance for a brief rain shower during the evening in the northwoods. Most areas in North-Central Wisconsin will be at risk for showers and storms during the second half of Thursday as an additional cold front moves in. Some storms Thursday late day into the evening could be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed. Highs on both days are in the low to mid 80s.

Chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Thursday (WSAW)

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will start off with some great weather. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for Independence Day on July 4th has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays. Highs in the low 80s.

