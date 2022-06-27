Driver to be cited after fiery crash in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fiery car crash in Wausau on Monday morning.

The Wausau Fire Department responded to a crash on N 6th Street between Horseshoe Spring Road and Golf Club Road after a car crashed and rolled into the creek along N. 6th Street. It happened around 10:30 a.m. The location is south of bb Jacks.

Wausau Police said a man was driving on N 6th Street when he fell asleep and drove down an embankment. The driver and a child got out of the vehicle unharmed before the car started on fire.

The car was removed from the water around noon. Lt. Nathan Pauls of the Wausau Police Department said the driver will be cited.

